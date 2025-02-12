Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.