Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CPK opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.