Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

