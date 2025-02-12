Choreo LLC Acquires 8,815 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

