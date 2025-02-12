Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 14,944 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,973 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923,926 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,465.60. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMG stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

