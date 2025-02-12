Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

