Choreo LLC Buys 618 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

NetApp Trading Down 2.8 %

NetApp stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

