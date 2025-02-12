Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 266.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

