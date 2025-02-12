Choreo LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

