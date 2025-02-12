Choreo LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after buying an additional 429,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.