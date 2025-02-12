Choreo LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after buying an additional 429,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials
In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
