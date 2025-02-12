Choreo LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 111,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,069,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 344,694 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

PDM stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -80.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.