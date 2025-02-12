Choreo LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 312.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

