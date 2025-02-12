Choreo LLC Has $554,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.94 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

