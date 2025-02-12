Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.69.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

