Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

