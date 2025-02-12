Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Open Text by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.96.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

