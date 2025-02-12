Choreo LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,115,283.62. The trade was a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $2,049,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,491.47. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 581,354 shares of company stock worth $64,625,120. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -783.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.