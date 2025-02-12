Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $256.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

