Choreo LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,421,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $38,021,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 0.1 %

NGG opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.