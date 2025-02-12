Choreo LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Ventas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

