Choreo LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

