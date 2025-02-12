Choreo LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,104,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.