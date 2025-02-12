Choreo LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.