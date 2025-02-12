Choreo LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in ING Groep by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.