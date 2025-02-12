Choreo LLC Sells 788 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

