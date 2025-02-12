Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $449,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $506,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

