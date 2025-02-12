Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.