Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %

CHDN opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

