Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %
CHDN opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
