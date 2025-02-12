Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

