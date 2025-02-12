Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCSI opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

