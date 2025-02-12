Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.
A number of research firms have commented on CRBP. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of CRBP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
