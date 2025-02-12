Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
