Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Astera Labs Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 173,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $19,091,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,072,000. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $17,857,351.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,455.48. This trade represents a 96.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 846,452 shares of company stock worth $86,427,256.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $341,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 25.0% in the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

