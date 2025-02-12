Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.61 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.12). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 3,426,480 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.49) to GBX 215 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market cap of £439.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,715.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

