Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

