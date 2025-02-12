Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 124.55% from the stock’s current price.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

DC stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Dakota Gold has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.35.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold

In related news, CEO Robert Quartermain purchased 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,617,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,508.17. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,490 shares of company stock valued at $129,543. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.