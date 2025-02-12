Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 124.55% from the stock’s current price.
Dakota Gold Stock Performance
DC stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Dakota Gold has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold
In related news, CEO Robert Quartermain purchased 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,617,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,508.17. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,490 shares of company stock valued at $129,543. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
