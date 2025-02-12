Desjardins Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.90. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$51.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.16. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$38.44 and a twelve month high of C$52.48.

Insider Activity

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$1,306,800.00. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,313 shares of company stock worth $9,727,402. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.