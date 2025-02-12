Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,652 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

