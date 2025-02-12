Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DEO opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

