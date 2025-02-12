Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stake Decreased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

