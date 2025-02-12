Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $474.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.