DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $12.72. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 448,621 shares.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

