DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $12.72. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 448,621 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
