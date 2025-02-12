Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.21) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON DRX opened at GBX 658 ($8.19) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407.40 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($8.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 633.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 639.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

