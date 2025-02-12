Drax Group’s (DRX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 529 ($6.59) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Drax Group Stock Down 0.2 %
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
