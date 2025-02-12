Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Electromed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Electromed had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,334.90. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.