Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,057,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $411.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

