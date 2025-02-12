Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.1 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

