Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $8.59. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 794,928 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

