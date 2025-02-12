Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,609,000 after buying an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

