Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 821.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

ENPH stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

