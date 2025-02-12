Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equitable by 32.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:EQH opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,032 shares of company stock worth $7,587,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

